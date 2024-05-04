Sunshine to start today, showery end to the weekend

High pressure sitting off of the coast will bring a quiet Saturday before a period of rain arrives for Sunday.

Sunshine will be followed by increasing clouds for this afternoon. Highs will range from 65 to 70 degrees inland while a southeast wind will keep the shoreline in the upper 50s.

Clouds will thicken through the day today, but no rain is expected.

By Sunday, showers are expected to develop through the afternoon. Before the steadiest of the rain arrives, scattered showers and areas of drizzle are possible for the first half of the day.

Steady rain will set up across the state for Sunday evening/night.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be between .50" to 1" of rain by Monday morning.

