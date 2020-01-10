Man Seriously Injured in Hit-and-Run in Winchester

A man has serious injuries after a hit-and-run in Winchester on Friday night.

Officers received a 911 call from a passing motorist reporting a man down in the eastbound lanes of Main Street near Union Street around 7:45 p.m.

According to police, the man was reported to have been hit by a vehicle.

When police arrived to the scene, they said they saw a man laying on the crosswalk in the right lane of the eastbound travel lanes.

The man, later identified as 30-year-old Anthony Menard, of Winchester, had serious head injuries, authorities added.

He was transported by Winsted Ambulance to Charlotte Hungerford Hospital and was later transported via LifeStar to Hartford hospital, police said. He is currently in serious condition and is expected to survive.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing. No witnesses or surveillance images have been found and there is no known vehicle description. Investigators said based on the scene, the suspected vehicle is believed to have damage to the right front fender and windshield.

Anyone that saw the incident or has information about the incident is urged to contact Winchester Police Department's Criminal Investigation Unit at (860) 379-2721.