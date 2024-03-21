Person struck outside hotel in Danbury has died: police

A person who was struck by a vehicle outside a hotel in Danbury on Wednesday night has died, according to police.

Police said officers responded to the area of Lake Avenue Extension and Mill Ridge Road just before 7:30 p.m. after someone reported that a pedestrian had been struck.

The person who had been hit had significant injuries and was lying on Lake Avenue Extension in front of the Ethan Allen Hotel, police said.

The pedestrian died at Danbury Hospital.

Police said the driver remained at the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

Lake Avenue Extension was closed for several hours.

Anyone who saw what happened or has any information is asked to call Officer Wolen or Sergeant Wakeman at the Danbury Police Department at 203-797-4614.