new haven

Person is in critical condition after New Haven shooting

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A person is being treated for critical injuries after a shooting in the Newhallville section of New Haven on Monday night, a city official said.

Authorities said they were called to the area of Newhall and Bassett streets for a reported shooting at about 7:30 p.m.

One person was taken to the hospital. A city official said the person is in critical condition.

The shooting is under investigation.

This article tagged under:

new haven
