Person injured after hit-and-run in Ledyard

By Anyssa McCalla

Ledyard Police Department
A person is injured after being hit by a car while running in Ledyard Monday evening.

Police said it happened on Route 117 near the Lorenzo Parkway around 4:30 p.m.

The car fled the scene towards Groton, authorities said.

The car is a white a sedan, possibly a Hyundai, according to police.

Police recovered the broken side mirror cap from the scene.

Minor injuries were reported in the crash.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact (860) 464-4600.

