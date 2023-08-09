Person killed in shooting involving an officer in West Hartford

A person has died after a shooting involving a police officer in West Hartford on Tuesday night.

Officers were called to an investigation on New Britain Avenue near New Park Avenue around 5 p.m.

Police later said the investigation was related to a shooting involving a West Hartford officer. There were damaged vehicles visible at the scene Tuesday night.

According to investigators, the officer discharged their gun and hit a person. Lifesaving efforts were provided to the person on scene.

The person was then transported to an area hospital where they were later pronounced dead. Their identity has not been released.

Authorities said the officer involved in the incident sustained non-life threatening injuries and was transported to the hospital for treatment and an evaluation.

The Office of the Inspector General and the Connecticut State Police are conducting an investigation into the incident.

New Britain Avenue between New Park Avenue and Hillcrest Avenue is closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic in both directions. It's unclear when the area will reopen.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Office of the Inspector General at (203) 806-1595.