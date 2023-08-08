Police investigation underway on New Britain Avenue in West Hartford

West Hartford police said they are conducting an investigation on New Britain Avenue in West Hartford.

Authorities said there is currently an active police investigation in the 900 block of New Britain Ave.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area. Road closures are expected.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

No specific information about the investigation was immediately available. Police are expected to give an update around 7 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.