Person of Interest in Custody After Man Found Dead in Wilton

Police are investigating a suspicious death after a man was found dead inside his garage with serious injuries in Wilton.

Officers were called to a home in town Tuesday afternoon after a person reported that their neighbor appeared to be dead.

Responding officers found a man in the detached garage of his home. He wasn't breathing and appeared to have endured significant trauma, according to authorities.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. The police department said they have a person of interest in custody.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The man's identity is being withheld pending family notification. Police said there is no active threat to public safety.

Anyone with information should call police.