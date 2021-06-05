Person Picking Up Patient at Norwalk Hospital Stabbed Twice in Parking Lot: Police

A person who was picking up a patient being discharged from Norwalk Hospital was stabbed twice in the hospital's parking lot, according to police.

Officials said the person was loading the patient's items into the back of a car when a man came up and stabbed them.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

The incident occurred Saturday morning at approximately 10:45 a.m. in a hospital parking lot off of Rhodonolia Drive.

The man then ran towards Woodbury Avenue while the person he stabbed went into the hospital for treatment. They are being treated for serious physical injuries but are expected to recover, officials said.

Police said the man accused in the stabbing is described to be in his mid 20s, about 5-foot-8, with short hair. Officials believe he was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and brownish sweatpants.

Norwalk Police Department

It is unknown if the man knew the person he stabbed or why the incident occurred, according to police.

Officials are asking anyone with information to contact Detective Hudyma at 203-854-3189 or by email at dhudyma@norwalkct.org. Anonymous tips can be sent at their website or by texting "NORWALKPD" followed by the tip to 847411.