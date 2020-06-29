Person Rescued After Falling Through Floor of Guilford Home Into Well: PD

Emergency crews rescued a person who fell through the floor of a home in Guilford and ended up down a well on Sunday.

Police said a new tenant was moving into the home that was built in the 1800s when a friend fell through the floor "into the abyss of a 20-30 foot well."

The person who fell landed in extremely cold water that was well over his or her head, officers added.

A firefighter went into the well to retrieve the person who fell. Police said the person treaded water for nearly 25 minutes before being rescued.

The person who fell was transported to the hospital to be checked out, but police said he or she only suffered minor injuries.

According to police, the home was built in 1843 and at that time, the well was most likely outside of the home. A renovation and addition was done in 1981 and at some point, the well was covered with wood flooring, but no subfloor or well cap.

Officers remind residents that some older, historical homes can have hazards that were not upgraded to current code.