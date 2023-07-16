Person stabbed at Union Station in New Haven

Police are investigating after a person was stabbed inside Union Station in New Haven Sunday.

The assault occurred during the overnight hours. The extent of the person's injuries aren't immediately known.

This marks the second act of violence at Union Station this month. Back on July 5, a man had been shot after getting into a verbal dispute with another man on board a train.

Police say the man had been seriously hurt and the search continues for the two suspects that were involved in the incident.