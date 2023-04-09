Fairfield

Person Struck by Train Near Fairfield

A person was struck by a Metro-North train near Fairfield on Sunday and multiple trains are experiencing delays after the incident.

Metro-North said the person was struck near Fairfield late in the morning.

Authorities have not released details about the person's condition.

Fairfield police and MTA police are investigating the incident.

Several trains are experiencing delays of up to 65 minutes. The latest details on those delays can be found here.

