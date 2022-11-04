Person With a Gun Taken Into Custody After 2-Day Investigation in Milford

After a two-day investigation, police said they've taken a person with a gun in a Milford neighborhood into custody.

Businesses in the Bridgeport Avenue area closed when the incident first happened, and they were allowed to reopen hours later. Police said the person may have been suffering from mental health problems and they've since been safely taken into custody.

Officers received a call from a man at a home on Bridgeport Avenue around 12 a.m. reporting that he had fired a shotgun round.

When police arrived to the scene, they said they saw the man with what appeared to be a shotgun or other type of long gun. Investigators have not been able to determine if any rounds were discharged.

Police responded to Bridgeport Avenue in Milford Wednesday morning for a barricaded person.

The situation did not impact school for the day, just bus routes. An email notified parents of Milford Public Schools.

Police said the surrounding area has been reopened. No additional information was immediately available.