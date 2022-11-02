Milford

Police Investigation Underway in Milford

Milford police cruiser
A police investigation is underway in Milford on Wednesday morning and the public is asked to avoid the area around Bridgeport Avenue.

Officers are on Bridgeport Avenue with what authorities said is someone with what is believed to be a shotgun or other type of long gun. The person appears to be having mental health issues, according to police.

At this time, pedestrian traffic is restricted from Berwyn Street to Bilyard Street and Fairview Street to Hayes Drive.

Residents are asked to avoid the area.

Police are expected to remain in the area until the situation is resolved.

