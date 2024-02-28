Phish releases 2 Mohegan Sun dates for Summer 2024 Tour

Phish, the jam band, is gearing up for their 2024 Summer Tour with a two-night stint at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Fans can catch them live on July 23 and 24, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. through ticketmaster.com.

Hailing from Burlington, VT since 1983, Phish has launched 15 studio albums, including notable works like "Junta" and "Sigma Oasis". In 2002, the band introduced 'LivePhish,' offering soundboard recordings of their shows, alongside LivePhish+, their proprietary streaming service.

Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning March 16, subject to availability.

For ticket more information and tour updates, visit Phish.com.