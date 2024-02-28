mohegan sun

Phish releases 2 Mohegan Sun dates for Summer 2024 Tour

Tickets available soon!

By Lia Holmes

Mohegan Sun

Phish, the jam band, is gearing up for their 2024 Summer Tour with a two-night stint at Mohegan Sun Arena.

Fans can catch them live on July 23 and 24, at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, March 15 at 10 a.m. through ticketmaster.com.

Hailing from Burlington, VT since 1983, Phish has launched 15 studio albums, including notable works like "Junta" and "Sigma Oasis". In 2002, the band introduced 'LivePhish,' offering soundboard recordings of their shows, alongside LivePhish+, their proprietary streaming service.

Tickets will also be available at the Mohegan Sun Box Office beginning March 16, subject to availability.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

For ticket more information and tour updates, visit Phish.com.

This article tagged under:

mohegan sun
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us