Pick sunflowers at this Griswold farm to help make wishes come true for CT children

Buttonwood Farm in Griswold is hosting the annual Make-A-Wish Connecticut's Sunflowers for Wishes festival. Kicking off July 22, this year marks the festival's 20th anniversary.

“If you can do something to help someone else - it’s just a good thing,” said Duane Button, who has been hosting the festival with his wife Kim for the last two decades.

The Buttons plant with a purpose. They donate their time, resources and 100% of the proceeds from the sunflower festival directly to Make-A-Wish Connecticut.

“It’s a really beautiful thing and all while helping make wishes come true for Connecticut kids,” said Christina Alt with Make-A-Wish Connecticut.

More than 300,000 sunflowers across 14 acres will be in bloom and ready to be picked during the nine-day festival. There is a $3 per person entry fee to the cutting field. People are invited to cut their own stems for $3 per flower.

“It will help make wishes come true for local Connecticut children fighting critical illnesses,” Alt said.

In the last two decades, the farm has raised more than $1.8 million granting upwards of 180 wishes to local Connecticut children.

Ava Carter, a 15-year-old from East Windsor, is just three days away from her wish officially coming true. She will be glamping at Yellowstone National Park thanks to some of the money raised by the Button family.

“It makes me feel happy that this couple is able to donate so much money to help other kids like me,” Carter said. “I think they have a really big impact and me being a really good example of that.”

Carter was born with transposition of the great arteries, a complex heart defect. She has endured surgery and plenty of time in doctor’s offices. A year and a half ago, she was named a Wish Kid with Make-A-Wish Connecticut.

“It helps me take my mind off stuff and it helps me have hope to see things in the future,” Carter said.

The festival runs from July 22 through July 30 and is open to the public from 10 a.m. until dusk. The farm is located at 473 Shetucket Turnpike in Griswold. For more information, click here.