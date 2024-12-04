Pickup truck crashes into pole after sliding on black ice in Monroe

A pickup truck crashed into a pole in Monroe because of serious black ice conditions Tuesday night, fire officials said.

The Stepney Fire Department said they responded to Pepper Street after learning that a truck slid on black ice.

Firefighters said there are seriously icy conditions in the area.

A person was checked out by emergency personnel, but the extent of injuries is unknown.

After snow squalls moved through the state Tuesday evening, road conditions could be slippery and black ice is possible.