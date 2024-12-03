Tracking accumulating snow for parts of the state Wednesday evening, Thursday

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking accumulating snow for parts of the state Wednesday evening and Thursday.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday with highs around 42.

The rain and snow will develop in the evening.

At this point, it appears the storm is trending for the snow to be away from the shoreline.

The snow and rain will likely continue for the Thursday morning commute.

It looks like much of the state will get 1 to 2 inches. Some towns may see 2 to 4 inches.

It will be windy and colder on Thursday and Friday.