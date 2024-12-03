StormTracker

Tracking accumulating snow for parts of the state Wednesday evening, Thursday

NBCUniversal Media, LLC

Our StormTracker meteorologists are tracking accumulating snow for parts of the state Wednesday evening and Thursday.

Clouds will increase on Wednesday with highs around 42.

Free 24/7 Connecticut news stream: Watch NBC CT wherever you are

The rain and snow will develop in the evening.

Get top local stories in Connecticut delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC Connecticut's News Headlines newsletter.

At this point, it appears the storm is trending for the snow to be away from the shoreline.

The snow and rain will likely continue for the Thursday morning commute.

It looks like much of the state will get 1 to 2 inches. Some towns may see 2 to 4 inches.

It will be windy and colder on Thursday and Friday.

This article tagged under:

StormTracker
Newsletters Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests TV Schedule Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us