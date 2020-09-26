A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle Friday night along a Massachusetts highway, Massachusetts State Police said.

Officers identified the victim as 49-year-old Harry Young, a Pittsfield man who was the passenger in a 2008 Lexus. The vehicle was operated by a 36-year-old Becket woman, police said.

The crash happened on Route 90 eastbound at the 24.2 mile marker in Blandford.

Police said the vehicle pulled into the breakdown lane and Young jumped out of the car, running into the roadway, for reasons that remain under investigation. Young was hit by a 2013 Ford Explorer driven by a 26-year-old Brockton woman. he was then struck by a Kenworth tractor trailer operated by a 33-year-old Little Falls, New York, man.

All operators remained on scene, according to state police.

Young was declared deceased at the scene.

Route 90 Eastbound was closed for the investigation and reopened at 2:17 a.m., police said/

The facts and circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation by Massachusetts State Police of Westfield, the State Police Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Section, the State Police Crime Scene Services Section and the State Police Detective Unit for Hampden County.

No charges have yet been filed.