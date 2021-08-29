Plainfield

Plainfield Man Causes Commotion During Arrest; Insults Officers: PD

By Angela Fortuna

A Plainfield man is facing multiple charges after flooding his cell and urinating all over during the booking process while using derogatory language toward officers, according to police.

Police said they responded to Sam's Food Store on Norwich Road early Sunday morning after dispatch received a complaint of a man and woman arguing. When police arrived, an officer recognized the man as 27-year-old Zachery Mitchell who had an active arrest warrant.

Authorities said Mitchell was uncooperative during his arrest and when he was placed in the police cruiser, he would not remove his foot from the doorway. Officials said they addressed the situation and transported him back to the police department for processing.

The woman at the scene told police that Mitchell was physically abusive towards her. Officers said they also found stolen property and a bag containing narcotics at the scene.

When Mitchell arrived at the police station, police said he remained uncooperative and refused to exit the police car. He was then escorted into a cell, where he "became emotional and flooded the cell with toilet water causing the cell to overflow and to leak into the police department evidence room," according to police.

He then took his clothes off, urinated throughout the cell and tried to tamper with the cameras and locks, authorities said.

While Mitchell was in custody, he allegedly called police derogatory names, officials said.

He faces charges including third degree criminal mischief and second degree failure to appear. He is being held at the police department pending arraignment, which is set for Aug. 30.

