East Haven

Planet Fitness in East Haven evacuated after bomb threat

By Angela Fortuna

East Haven Police logo
NBC Connecticut

A gym in East Haven was evacuated due to a bomb threat on Thursday, police said.

Police said they responded to Planet Fitness on Foxon Road after a threat from an unidentified sender claiming that a bomb was planted at the gym.

The gym, as well as surrounding businesses and homes, were evacuated until the New Haven Police Bomb Squad arrived to sweep the building.

Crews determined that the threat was unfounded. The police department said this Planet Fitness location was one of many in the area affected.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

The incident remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

East Havenbomb threat
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Connect To Healthier Leading the Way to Better Health NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us