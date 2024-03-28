Planet Fitness in East Haven evacuated after bomb threat

A gym in East Haven was evacuated due to a bomb threat on Thursday, police said.

Police said they responded to Planet Fitness on Foxon Road after a threat from an unidentified sender claiming that a bomb was planted at the gym.

The gym, as well as surrounding businesses and homes, were evacuated until the New Haven Police Bomb Squad arrived to sweep the building.

Crews determined that the threat was unfounded. The police department said this Planet Fitness location was one of many in the area affected.

The incident remains under investigation.