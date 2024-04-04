Planet Fitness in Hamden evacuated after bomb threat

Police are investigating a reported bomb threat that was called into a gym in Hamden on Thursday.

Authorities said they responded to Planet Fitness on Dixwell Avenue for a reported bomb threat, which was initially called into the New Haven Police Department.

The building was evacuated and police searched the gym, but nothing suspicious was found. The building was reopened a short time after the bomb squad cleared it for re-entry.

Just last week, a bomb threat was called into Planet Fitness on Foxon Road in East Haven.

The threat is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives at 203-230-4000.