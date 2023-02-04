Police Activity Closes Part of I-95 North and I-95 South in Norwalk

Police activity has closed part of both sides of Interstate 95 in Norwalk on Saturday.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said I-95 south at exit 15 and I-95 north at exit 15 are both closed to the Route 7 northbound ramp.

According to DOT, the area is closed due to police activity.

Authorities have not released details about the police activity.

It's unclear when the area will reopen.