Police Activity Closes Part of I-95 North and I-95 South in Norwalk

By Cailyn Blonstein

NBC Connecticut

Police activity has closed part of both sides of Interstate 95 in Norwalk on Saturday.

State Dept. of Transportation officials said I-95 south at exit 15 and I-95 north at exit 15 are both closed to the Route 7 northbound ramp.

According to DOT, the area is closed due to police activity.

Authorities have not released details about the police activity.

It's unclear when the area will reopen.

