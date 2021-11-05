suffield

Police Arrest Driver Suspected in Hit-and-Run Death of UConn Student in Suffield

Police have arrested the driver they say hit and killed a 20-year-old UConn student in Suffield last month.

Frederick Seymour, 58, of Windsor Locks, was arrested Friday.

Police say Seymour was driving the vehicle that hit Meghan Voisine at the intersection of Thrall Avenue and East Street North on October 23.

Emergency crews were called to that intersection around 10:30 p.m. that night and found Voisine suffering from critical injuries. She was pronounced dead a short time later.

Voisine was a junior at UConn, school officials confirmed.

Investigators were able to locate the vehicle involved in the incident a few days later.

Seymour is charged with evading responsibility in a death or serious injury accident and operating a motor vehicle under suspension.

He is being held on $750,000 and is scheduled to be in court Monday.

