Police arrest man accused of sexually assaulting multiple minors in Manchester

A Manchester man accused of sexually assaulting multiple minors has been arrested following a months-long investigation.

The Manchester Police Department's Child Investigations Unit received information about alleged child sex abuse happening repeatedly over the span of several months.

The suspect, identified as 51-year-old Galen Cyr, was arrested on Wednesday after police executed a search warrant at his home.

Police said the alleged incidents happened at his Manchester home. He was taken into custody and faces a slew of charges, including commercial sexual abuse of a minor, four counts of sexual assault, risk of injury and impairing the morals of a child, and illegal sexual contact of a child.

Manchester police are asking anyone who may have been victimized by the man pictured above to contact them.

Cyr is being held on a $200,000 bond and he is scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 15. Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 860-645-5500.

Victims can also contact the lead investigator, Detective Kristopher Slate, at 860-645-5543.