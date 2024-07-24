Police arrest man accused of stabbing woman in Hartford on Fourth of July

Hartford police have arrested a man who is accused of stabbing a woman in the neck on the Fourth of July.

Officers responded to the 400 block of New Britain Avenue just after 7 p.m. on July 4 to investigate a stabbing and found a woman with a slash wound to the neck.

She was taken to Hartford Hospital, where she was listed in stable condition, police said.

Police have identified a 41-year-old Hartford man as the suspect and members of the Hartford Police Fugitive Task Force found him on Wednesday and he is being held on a $750,000 bond.

He has been charged with assault in the first degree causing serious physical injury and breach of peace in the second degree.

Bond was set at $750,000.