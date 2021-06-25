Police Arrest Person Involved in Stabbing in Norwalk Hospital Parking Lot

Police have arrested the person they believe is responsible for a stabbing that happened in the parking lot outside Norwalk Hospital earlier this month.

Shamar Grant, 20, of Stamford, was arrested on Friday after a weeks-long investigation into the stabbing.

Officials said a person who was picking up a patient being discharged from Norwalk Hospital was stabbed twice in the hospital's parking lot on June 5.

The person was loading the patient's items into the back of a car when Grant came up and stabbed them, according to police. The incident occurred at approximately 10:45 a.m. in a hospital parking lot off of Rhodonolia Drive.

Grant ran towards Woodbury Avenue while the person he stabbed went into the hospital for treatment. They were treated for serious physical injuries and has since been released.

Police said Grant did not know the person he stabbed and officials don't know why the incident occurred.

The arrest comes after detectives secured an arrest warrant. Grant faces first degree assault charges and is being held on a $1.25 million bond.

"This is another example of the excellent work done by our detectives. This is a case of old school detective work. I am so proud of the hard work they devoted to this case, as they do in every case that they are involved in," said Chief Thomas Kulhawik.