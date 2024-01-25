Waterbury

Police arrest second suspect in murder of University of New Haven student in Waterbury

Waterbury police have arrested another suspect in the shooting death of a 22-year-old man in Waterbury in December.

Police said officers found 22-year-old Jordan Robinson, of Waterbury, lying in Kenyon Street just after 4:30 p.m. and he died soon after he was transported to Saint Mary’s Hospital.

Robinson graduated in 2020 from Cheshire Academy, where he was part of the football program, and he attended the University of New Haven as a business management major.

Police said they have charged 18-year-old Christopher Ortiz, of Waterbury, with murder, felony murder, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree and robbery in  the first degree.

He was held on $2 million bond and will be arraigned on Thursday.

He is the second suspect in the case to be arrested.

On Dec. 21, police arrested 18-year-old Jeremy Rivera, of Waterbury. He was charged with murder, felony murder, conspiracy to commit robbery in the first degree and robbery in the first degree.

He remains in custody on $3 million bond and is due in court on March 20.

