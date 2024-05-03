Investigation into gunshots fired at driver in Bristol leads to arrest

Bristol police have arrested a suspect who is accused of shooting at a driver, getting into another person’s car and then assaulting police officers who were taking him into custody.

Police said the investigation started when they received several calls reporting a shooting on Stevens Street on Thursday.

One caller said a person in a dark sedan was firing rounds at another vehicle that stopped at a traffic light, then the shooter got out of his vehicle and ran, police said.

The victims who were in the car the shooter fired at met with police in the Lowes parking lot in Plainville and police saw that the vehicle was damaged, but no one was hurt.

A short time later, a Bristol resident called the police and reported that a male got into their car when they got home and said he needed to be brought to Hartford.

Police said the descriptions were of the same person and officers were able to detain the suspect.

While taking him into custody, two officers sustained minor injuries, police said. Police have not provided any additional information about the suspect.

They have charged him with interfering with an investigation and assault on a police officer.

Police said they are still investigating and additional charges are pending.

Anyone who has information or saw what happened is asked to call 860-584-3011.