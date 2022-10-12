Police Arrest Suspect in Assault on Management of Troupe429 in Norwalk

Police have arrested a customer who is accused of assaulting management at Troupe429 in Norwalk in September.

Norwalk police said they have arrested a patron who is suspected in the assault on Friday, Sept. 23.

He was taken into custody at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday and the charges include two counts of assault in the third degree.

Bond was set at $75,000.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Connecticut app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Police said there is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any further information is asked to call department at (203) 854-3111.