Police Arrest Suspect in Assault on Management of Troupe429 in Norwalk

Police have arrested a customer who is accused of assaulting management at Troupe429 in Norwalk in September.
Norwalk police said they have arrested a patron who is suspected in the assault on Friday, Sept. 23.
He was taken into custody at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday and the charges include two counts of assault in the third degree.
Bond was set at $75,000.
Police said there is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any further information is asked to call department at (203) 854-3111.
