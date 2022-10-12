Norwalk

Police Arrest Suspect in Assault on Management of Troupe429 in Norwalk

Police have arrested a customer who is accused of assaulting management at Troupe429 in Norwalk in September.

Norwalk police said they have arrested a patron who is suspected in the assault on Friday, Sept. 23.

He was taken into custody at 12:40 p.m. Wednesday and the charges include two counts of assault in the third degree.

Bond was set at $75,000.

Police said there is an ongoing investigation and anyone with any further information is asked to call department at (203) 854-3111.

