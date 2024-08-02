Waterbury

Police arrest suspect in May fatal hit-and-run in Waterbury

Police have arrested the driver they say hit and killed a man in Waterbury in May.

Trae Pratt, 21, of Waterbury, turned himself in to police on Thursday, according to police.

Investigators say Pratt was behind the wheel of a car that hit 46-year-old Dwayne Hunter on Chase Avenue just after 2 a.m. on Chase Avenue on May 18 and then took off.

Hunter was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Two days after the crash, police identified the car involved as a four-door Honda Accord.

An investigation determined Pratt was the driver who hit Hunter and an arrest warrant was obtained, according to police.

Pratt is charged with second-degree manslaughter, evading responsibility resulting in death, misconduct with a motor vehicle, reckless driving, and failure to have a light lit and devices illuminated.

He is being held on $1 million bond.

