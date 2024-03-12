Bridgeport

Police arrest suspect in murder of Bridgeport teen

Bridgeport police cruiser
NBC Connecticut

Bridgeport police have arrested a suspect in the murder of an 18-year-old last week.

Romaine Morgan, 19, of Bridgeport, was arrested Tuesday morning and charged with the murder of 18-year-old Kejohn Johnson on March 7.

Johnson was found unresponsive in his first-floor apartment in a multi-family home on the 300 block of Olive Street just after 1:30 p.m. on Thursday and he died at the scene, police said.

Morgan has been charged with murder, tampering with evidence and carrying a pistol without a permit. 

Bond is set at $2 million and Morgan is scheduled to be arraigned at Bridgeport Superior Court on Wednesday.

