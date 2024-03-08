Teen dead after shooting in Bridgeport

An 18-year-old is dead after a shooting in Bridgeport and police are investigating his death as a homicide.

Police said they responded to the 300 block of Olive Street just after 1:30 p.m. Thursday after getting reports that someone was shot and they found the teen unresponsive in a first-floor apartment inside a multi-family home.

The teen, who police said lived in the home, died at the scene.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicates this was a targeted incident.

The Detective Bureau Homicide Squad is investigating.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call Homicide Detective Jeffrey Holtz at 203-581-5293 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at 203-576-TIPS.