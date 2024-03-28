Police arrest thieves accused of stealing audio equipment from Newington business

Police in Newington have arrested two men accused in a smash-and-grab burglary at a business on the Berlin Turnpike.

The thieves used an SUV to break into New England Audio and Tinting, backing the vehicle up to the window to shatter it, and then walked inside and stole equipment. The incident happened on Jan. 14.

Surveillance video captured the thieves taking items out of the store one by one, and packing them into the SUV. One person was wearing a reflective vest, and the other was wearing dark clothing.

In their 15 years in business, the owner's wife, Miriam Gonzalez, said they've never experienced anything like this. She estimates thousands of dollars worth of equipment was stolen.

Gonzalez said they recently had to close their Manchester location. She estimates 90% of the items on display were swiped.

Two men from New Britain, both in their 40s, were arrested on Monday for their role in the robbery. Police said they both face charges including burglary, conspiracy to commit burglary, larceny, criminal mischief and more.

The men are being held on $100,000 bonds and they appeared in court on Thursday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Newington police.