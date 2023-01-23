Police Ask Drivers to Avoid Whalley Avenue in New Haven Due to Crash

New Haven Police are urging drivers to stay away from a portion of Whalley Avenue because of a serious car accident in the area.

Authorities said they're investigating a car crash in the area of 250 Whalley Ave.

Several roads surrounding the area will be closed to traffic for a few hours. Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.