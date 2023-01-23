new haven

Police Ask Drivers to Avoid Whalley Avenue in New Haven Due to Crash

By Angela Fortuna

New Haven Police Cruiser
NBC Connecticut

New Haven Police are urging drivers to stay away from a portion of Whalley Avenue because of a serious car accident in the area.

Authorities said they're investigating a car crash in the area of 250 Whalley Ave.

Several roads surrounding the area will be closed to traffic for a few hours. Drivers are being asked to take alternate routes.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

