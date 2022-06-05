Police Ask for Public's Help With Hit-and-Run Investigation in Enfield

Police are asking for the public's help with a hit-and-run investigation in Enfield.

Officers were called to the square access road between the Motel 6 and the Red Roof Inn on Friday, May 20 around 11:28 p.m. after getting a report of a collision involving a pedestrian.

When police arrived, they said they found someone with significant, but non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators said the vehicle involved in the collision had evaded the scene.

The Enfield Police Department's Traffic Unit has been assigned to the case and is asking for the public's help identifying the vehicle and driver involved in the incident.

Anyone with information can email Ofc. Peterson at Jpeterson@enfield.org or can call (860) 763-6400 ext. 1362.