Police Asking for Help to Find Missing Bristol Man

Police are looking for a 62-year-old Bristol man who is missing. They said they are concerned because it is out of character for him not to come home and he is non-verbal and has memory loss after a recent medical event.

Sacir Kadri left his home around 2 p.m. Wednesday, driving a tan 2005 Mercedes ML350 with Connecticut registration 632YHL, and hasn’t returned home, police said.

His family told police that this is completely out of character for Kadri.

He is around 5-feet-6, weighs 160 pounds and has a scar on his stomach. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans and work boots.

Anyone with information on where Kadri is is asked to contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3000.