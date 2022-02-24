Bristol

Police Asking for Help to Find Missing Bristol Man

Missing Bristol man and his vehicle
Bristol police

Police are looking for a 62-year-old Bristol man who is missing. They said they are concerned because it is out of character for him not to come home and he is non-verbal and has memory loss after a recent medical event.  

Sacir Kadri left his home around 2 p.m. Wednesday, driving a tan 2005 Mercedes ML350 with Connecticut registration 632YHL, and hasn’t returned home, police said. 

His family told police that this is completely out of character for Kadri. 

He is around 5-feet-6, weighs 160 pounds and has a scar on his stomach. He was last seen wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans and work boots. 

Anyone with information on where Kadri is is asked to contact the Bristol Police Department at 860-584-3000.

