Police charge dad of boy who shot himself in the hand in Hartford  

Hartford police have arrested the father of a little boy who shot himself in the hand in August after finding a gun outside.

On the afternoon of Wednesday, Aug. 23, officers responded to a home on Martin Street.

Police said the child, who was 6 years old at the time, had been playing in the yard when he found the gun and he shot himself in the hand inside the home.

The child was taken to Connecticut Children’s to be treated and police launched an investigation.

While investigating, police found the gun.

The father was taken into custody and charged with negligent storage of a firearm and criminal possession of a firearm, police said Wednesday.

