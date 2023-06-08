meriden

Police cruiser damaged after pursuit in Meriden

By Angela Fortuna

NBC Connecticut

A Meriden police cruiser was damaged after officers tried to pull over a stolen vehicle in town Thursday night.

The police department said they tried to stop the stolen car, but it took off. Officers deployed stop sticks and the car's tires were damaged, but the vehicle continued off at a high speed.

Police stopped pursuing the car, but the vehicle was ultimately found abandoned near Berlin.

A police cruiser was hit during the incident, but authorities are unsure if the stolen car caused the damage.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

It's unknown whether or not anyone was arrested in connection to the incident. The incident remains under investigation.

This article tagged under:

meriden
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather NBC CT Weather Blog School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations NBC CT Responds Submit a Consumer Complaint Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier NBC & Telemundo Connecticut Job Opportunities
About NBC Connecticut Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us