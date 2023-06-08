Police cruiser damaged after pursuit in Meriden

A Meriden police cruiser was damaged after officers tried to pull over a stolen vehicle in town Thursday night.

The police department said they tried to stop the stolen car, but it took off. Officers deployed stop sticks and the car's tires were damaged, but the vehicle continued off at a high speed.

Police stopped pursuing the car, but the vehicle was ultimately found abandoned near Berlin.

A police cruiser was hit during the incident, but authorities are unsure if the stolen car caused the damage.

It's unknown whether or not anyone was arrested in connection to the incident. The incident remains under investigation.