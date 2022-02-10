Police Cruiser Hit by Reckless Driver in Manchester: Officials

An officer returning to Vernon was stopped at red light in Manchester early Thursday afternoon when his vehicle was struck by another car, police said.

According to officials, Vernon Police were investigating a criminal mischief complaint from earlier in the day and located the suspect on Talcottville Road.

The suspect fled from responding officers in his car at a high speed, going through a parking lot and onto Talcottville Road.

Officers stopped trying to catch the individual once he started to drive through oncoming traffic, heading towards Manchester.

According to police, the suspect continued to drive recklessly, hitting a police car that stopped at a red light in Manchester.

The officer used his cruiser to stop the suspect, which ended in a crash on Taylor Street. The suspect fled on foot and was then arrested.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. No bystanders or the officer were hurt.

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Vernon Police Department Sergeant Andrew Hannaford at 860-872-9126.