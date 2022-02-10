Vernon police

Police Cruiser Hit by Reckless Driver in Manchester: Officials

Vernon Police Cruiser
NBC Connecticut

An officer returning to Vernon was stopped at red light in Manchester early Thursday afternoon when his vehicle was struck by another car, police said.

According to officials, Vernon Police were investigating a criminal mischief complaint from earlier in the day and located the suspect on Talcottville Road.

The suspect fled from responding officers in his car at a high speed, going through a parking lot and onto Talcottville Road.

Officers stopped trying to catch the individual once he started to drive through oncoming traffic, heading towards Manchester.

According to police, the suspect continued to drive recklessly, hitting a police car that stopped at a red light in Manchester.

The officer used his cruiser to stop the suspect, which ended in a crash on Taylor Street. The suspect fled on foot and was then arrested.

He was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation. No bystanders or the officer were hurt.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Local

baby formula 11 mins ago

Community Organizations Step Up to Help Parents Struggling to Afford Formula

tampering with fentanyl 47 mins ago

CT Nurse Accused of Tampering With Fentanyl Vials Used as Anesthetic: Federal Officials

This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is asked to call Vernon Police Department Sergeant Andrew Hannaford at 860-872-9126.

This article tagged under:

Vernon policeVernon Police Department
Top Video Submit Photos and Videos Local U.S. & World Weather First Alert Weather Blog Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts NBCLX Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us