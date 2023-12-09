Police cruiser struck during suspicious incident in Torrington

A police cruiser was struck during a suspicious incident in Torrington on Friday night and two men have been arrested in connection to the incident.

Officers were called to Notting Hill Gate around 7:15 p.m. after getting a complaint about a suspicious person. The caller said two men were seen walking into a garage.

It was reported that the two men arrived in a gray Chevy Suburban. Police said the vehicle matched the description of a vehicle stolen out of Litchfield that Connecticut State Police had been investigating moments earlier.

When police arrived, they said they found a man in dark clothing walking in the road near Notting Hill Gate. The man did not listen to the officer's commands and continued walking up the road.

Get Connecticut local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Connecticut newsletters.

As the officer attempted to stop the man from walking away, investigators said a vehicle began heading towards the officer's police cruiser. According to authorities, the vehicle hit the right side of the police cruiser before driving off of the road and into a tree.

After the collision, police said a man in a mask and dark clothing exited the vehicle and began walking away. Shortly after, authorities said both men began going towards the police car and attempted to get inside.

Police said there was a physical fight between the two men and the officer. During the fight, one of the men took off on foot and was later apprehended in a nearby marsh. The other man was apprehended on scene by officers.

The men who were arrested have been identified as a 27-year-old from Derby and a 39-year-old from Bridgeport.

The man from Derby is facing charges including home invasion, threatening, larceny, risk of injury, interfering with/resisting an officer, theft of a firearm and breach of peace.

The Bridgeport man is facing the same charges as the other man with additional charges including: assault on a police officer, reckless driving and evading responsibility.

Both men are being held on a $1 million bond.

No injuries were reported.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Torrington Police Detective Division at (860) 489-2000.