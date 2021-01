There is no threat to the public after officials received a call indicating there was a shooting at a Newington home, according to Mayor Beth DelBuono.

The incident happened on Church Street.

DelBuono said there was no shooting and the call was a swatting incident.

An NBC CT crew observed a heavy police presence at the home early Sunday evening.

Everyone at the home is fine and there is no threat, the mayor said.

Police are clearing the scene.