Police Find Truck Connected to Chaplin Homicide

State Police say one man was found dead Sunday morning at a home on Miller Road in Chaplin, Connecticut.

Connecticut State Police have located the vehicle in connection with a homicide in Chaplin, Connecticut.

The vehicle was found in Salisbury, Massachusetts, according to police.

The victim of this homicide has been identified as 51-year-old Jeffrey Rawson, of Chaplin.

The person of interest has been identified as 46-year-old Matthew Candler. He has not yet been located. Police are asking people not to approach Candler if they spot him.

Anyone with information as to his whereabouts is asked to notify area law enforcement and call 911 or contact State Police detectives at 860-779-4900.

All calls and texts will remain confidential.

Troopers were called to Miller Road around 6:10 a.m. Sunday after getting a report of an assault with life-threatening injuries. When state police arrived, they said they found a man who had died.

