Police ID 3 People Found Dead After Crash in Branford

Police have identified the three people who were killed after a vehicle appears to have crashed off the road in Branford on Thursday.

Officials identified the three people killed as 20-year-old Anthony Dudchik, 22-year-old Robert Dudchik, and 17-year-old Megan Nicole Povilaitis.

Both Anthony and Robert were the sons of News 8 Capitol Report's Tom Dudchik, the news station said.

"News 8 is sad to report that Anthony and Robert are the sons of Capitol Report’s Tom Dudchik. We are extending our condolences to the entire Dudchik family," the news station said in a statement.

Police said their investigation showed that the driver failed to follow a curve in the road while traveling at a high speed.

Povilaitis was the driver at the time of the crash, according to authorities.

A driver called the Branford Emergency Communications Center around 6:35 a.m. after driving on Hosley Avenue, a wooded and windy road, and seeing a vehicle that appeared to have crashed off the road, police said. The caller did not see the crash happen.

The Branford police and fire departments responded and found three people dead at the scene.

The South Central Regional Traffic Team is actively investigating and police said this is the beginning of what will be an in-depth and lengthy investigation.

Community members said people drive extremely fast on the road and there are many potholes.

“We recognize the impact a loss of this magnitude will have on families, friends and our community now and in the future,” police said in a statement.

They are encouraging anyone who needs counseling services to reach out to the Police Social Worker Danielle Suraci at 203-481-4241.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Christopher Romanello at 203-481-4241.