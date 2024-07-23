Waterbury

Police ID 4th person killed in head-on Waterbury crash

Police have identified the fourth person who was killed in a head-on crash in Waterbury on Friday night.

Officers responded to Thomaston Avenue around 11 p.m. to investigate and found an Audi A7 and a Lexus GS300 in flames after a head-on crash, according to police.

Police had identified three of the four people who were killed and have now identified the fourth.

They said 28-year-old Lawrence Jackson, of Waterbury, was the front passenger in the Audi.

Police had previously identified the driver of the Lexus as 44-year-old Mark Sousa, of Waterbury. They said no one else was in the car.

They said 26-year-old Shar’ref Mahan, of West Hartford, was driving the Audi.

Danaya Foster, 25, of Waterbury was a passenger in the back seat of the Audi, police said.

Police said the crash happened in the northbound lane in the 600 block of Thomaston Avenue.

The Waterbury Police Department Crash Reconstruction Unit is investigating the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call 203-346-3975.

