Police ID Man Found Dead Near Woodbridge Athletic Fields

NBC CT/Woodbridge Police

Police have identified the man found dead at an athletic field in Woodbridge Tuesday.

They say 33-year-old Rondell Atkinson, of West Haven, was the victim of a homicide.

A jogger found Atkinson's body on the property of the Pease Road Playground and Alegi Athletic Fields around 6 a.m. Tuesday.

His cause of death has not been released.

Police are looking for Atkinson's car. It's a gray 2016 Hyundai Sonata with Connecticut license plate BC 15394.

Woodbridge police and the Connecticut State Police Central District Major Crime Unit are investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call Woodbridge police at (203) 387-2511.

