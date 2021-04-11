Police ID Man Killed After Being Struck by Tow Truck in New Haven

Police have identified a man who died after he was hit by a tow truck in New Haven on Friday morning.

Officers were called to the Lamberton Street intersection just after 1 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to investigators, a tow truck was traveling on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard when 67-year-old Curtis Woods, of New Haven, was struck.

An ambulance transported Woods to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he later died, police said.

The driver of the tow truck stayed at the scene, investigators said

The crash remains under investigation by the New Haven Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team.

Witnesses are being asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.