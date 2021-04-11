new haven

Police ID Man Killed After Being Struck by Tow Truck in New Haven

New Haven Police Cruiser Generic
NBCConnecticut.com

Police have identified a man who died after he was hit by a tow truck in New Haven on Friday morning.

Officers were called to the Lamberton Street intersection just after 1 a.m.

Download our mobile app for iOS or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

According to investigators, a tow truck was traveling on Ella T. Grasso Boulevard when 67-year-old Curtis Woods, of New Haven, was struck.

Local

Connecticut State Police 2 hours ago

2 Arrested After Allegedly Leaving Child Unsupervised in North Stonington Parking Lot

coronavirus in connecticut 4 hours ago

State Issues COVID-19 Guidelines for Proms, Graduation Events

An ambulance transported Woods to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he later died, police said.

The driver of the tow truck stayed at the scene, investigators said

The crash remains under investigation by the New Haven Police Department Accident Reconstruction Team.

Witnesses are being asked to contact the New Haven Police Department at 203-946-6316.

This article tagged under:

new havenpedestrian struck
Top Video CT COVID Vaccine Latest Local Only in Connecticut NBCLX U.S. & World Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Sign Up For School Closing Text Alerts Investigations Connecticut In Color Entertainment CT Live Kids Connection Sports Dog House Community Traffic Connect To Healthier
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us