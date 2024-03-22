Waterbury

Police ID man killed in shooting outside Waterbury courthouse

NBC Connecticut

Police have identified the man who was shot and killed while leaving a courthouse in Waterbury on Thursday morning.

Jarron Chapman, 26, of Waterbury, was leaving Waterbury Superior Court around 11:42 a.m. after a court proceeding when he was shot, police said.  

He was in critical condition when was he was brought from the scene to a hospital and later died, police said.  

The person who shot him fled from the scene before police arrived.

Chapman’s attorney, Ioannis Kaloidis. of Kaloidis Law Firm, said Thursday that he was in the courthouse in a courtroom for another case when his client was shot.

“My client and I were in front of the judge moments earlier. He got a new date; his case was continued. I shook his hand and told him I’d see him in a couple weeks,” Kaloidis said.

He said a marshal sprinted out and everyone was told to stay inside.

Kaloidis later learned the victim was his client and couldn’t believe what happened.

“He was not a witness in any upcoming trial. He was not cooperating in any way where you would think he was being targeted,” he said.

Waterbury Major Crimes detectives are investigating Chapman's homicide.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Waterbury Police Department Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

