Police ID Man Shot and Killed in Waterbury Apartment Building

Police have identified the man who was shot and killed at an apartment building in Waterbury on Sunday night.

Officers were called to a multi-family apartment building on Hill Street around 8:45 p.m. after getting a report of a gunshot victim.

When police arrived, they said they found 37-year-old John Rosario, of Waterbury, with a gunshot wound.

He died shortly after police arrived at the scene.

According to investigators, the incident happened inside of a vacant apartment in the building. Police are working to determine the circumstances that led to the incident.

The investigation is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.

Authorities believe this is an isolated incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the WPD Detective Bureau at (203) 574-6941 or the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at (203) 755-1234.

