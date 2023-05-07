Police ID Man Shot, Killed in Bridgeport

Police have identified the man who was shot and killed in Bridgeport on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the 1200 block of Park Avenue around 11:10 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter notification.

A few minutes later, dispatchers gave updated information to the officers. According to police, the dispatcher said they received information about someone fatally shot on Vine Street.

When police arrived to Vine Street, they said they found 37-year-old Baron Goulbourne, of Bridgeport, on the ground and unresponsive just outside of a gated parking lot. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives are investigating the shooting. Investigators believe Goulbourne was the primary target of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Keith Hanson at (203) 581-5243 or the Bridgeport Police Tips Line at (203) 576-TIPS.